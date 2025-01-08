New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a person over long-standing enmity in the Bawana area of Outer North Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

On January 5, Bawana police station received a call about an injured person being rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The victim, identified as Narender (30) was found with severe injuries and was unable to make a statement, police said.

"Police reached the crime scene near Vishal Traders in Bawana, where they discovered blood stains, empty cartridges, a bullet lead piece, and a live cartridge, indicating that a shooting had occurred. Narender later succumbed to his injuries at LNJP Hospital," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered, and further investigation was taken up.

The team reviewed CCTV footage from over 100 cameras, which led to the arrest of Abhishek, a resident of Inder Raj Colony in Bawana, police said.

During interrogation, Abhishek confessed to his involvement in the murder, police said, adding that he does not have any prior criminal record.

Abhishek revealed that on the night of the incident, he and his accomplice, Yogesh, were drinking alcohol when Narender arrived, leading to a quarrel fueled by old enmity.

The altercation escalated, and Yogesh shot Narender in the head, killing him instantly, the officer said.

Police is trying to apprehend Yogesh who remains at large, the officer added.

