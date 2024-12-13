Jiribam (Manipur) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Assam Rifles carried out a robust Area Domination Patrol (ADP) and search operation in the general areas of Narayanpur, Madhopur, and Gotaikhal of Jiribam District, Manipur.

This meticulously planned operation was carried out on December 12 and aimed to ensure the safety and security of the region, reaffirming Assam Rifles' commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

The operation employed an Explosive Detection (ED) dog to enhance search capabilities in detecting potential threats, thereby bolstering the safety of troops and local residents.

During the operation, a road blockade at Gotaikhal, which was disrupting movement and inconveniencing the local population, was successfully cleared.

This action restored normalcy and facilitated unhindered movement in the area.

Additionally, an unauthorized structure in Gotaikhal was identified and dismantled to prevent its misuse for unlawful activities and to maintain law and order.

The operation was conducted with precision and professionalism, without any untoward incidents, reflecting the dedication and expertise of the troops involved.

Local residents expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for ensuring peace and safety in their community.

Assam Rifles continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the region, fostering trust among local communities, and contributing to their overall well-being.

Earlier on December 8, the Assam rifles in coordination with the Manipur Police and other security forces had recovered 14 weapons, ammunitions and warlike stores (WLS) from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Thoubal of Manipur, a release said.

As per the release, acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Loiching Ridge in Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on December 2 and recovered one sniper rifle, one Lathode gun, two 9mm pistols, and one SBBL gun, ammunition and war like stores. (ANI)

