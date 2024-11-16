Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 16 (ANI): Women from Lamlai and Chalou villages staged a sit-in protest in Imphal East against the ongoing violence and tension in the state following the alleged abduction of six individuals and the discovery of three bodies.

However, it remains unclear whether the bodies belong to the missing persons.

Manipur Police, in a post on X, stated: "Senior officers of IG and DIG ranks of Manipur Police are presently stationed in Jiribam and Borobekra areas for supervision and coordination of efforts by forces regarding the 06 (six) missing persons."

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said that 12 bodies were brought by Jiribam Police to Silchar Medical College for post-mortem.

"As we know, 12 people were killed in an encounter in Manipur. Today, their bodies had to be airlifted to Churachandpur to hand them over to their families. Some people tried to create problems, but we spoke to them, and along with Manipur Police, the bodies were airlifted and sent to Churachandpur. This is an issue concerning our neighbouring state, and we will take all precautions to prevent any law-and-order situation. We have also registered a case against some individuals involved in a stone-pelting incident, and action will be taken against them. We are closely monitoring developments in the neighbouring state," the Cachar SP said.

Earlier today, authorities in Imphal West District re-imposed a curfew starting at 4:30 am on Saturday until further notice due to the prevailing law-and-order situation in the district.

Previously, the authorities had relaxed the curfew from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm on November 16, as per an order dated November 15. However, this relaxation order now stands cancelled with immediate effect.

Individuals involved in essential services, including healthcare, will be exempt from the curfew.

An order issued by Th Kirankumar, District Magistrate, Imphal West District, stated: "Now, due to the developing law-and-order situation in the district, the above-mentioned curfew relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 4:30 pm on November 16, 2024. Total curfew is imposed with effect from 4:30 pm on November 16, 2024, until further orders."

"All persons involved in essential services such as health, electricity, CAF & PD, PHED, petrol pumps, municipality, press and electronic media, functioning of courts, and to-and-fro movement of flight passengers to the airport, as well as contractors/workers with valid Airport Entry Permit (AEP) cards, shall be exempted from the curfew," the order further stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in six police stations across five districts of Manipur with immediate effect until March 31, 2025, to facilitate well-coordinated operations by security forces in the violence-hit state to maintain law and order. (ANI)

