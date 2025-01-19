Bhiwani (Haryana), Jan 19 (PTI) Paris Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker's grandmother and maternal uncle died in a road accident here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on Mahendragarh bypass road in Charkhi Dadri area when a car hit their scooty, officials said.

The two died on the spot and the car driver fled from the spot after the accident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Suresh Kumar said.

He said that the victims have been identified as Manu Bhaker's grandmother Savitri Devi (70) and maternal uncle Yudhveer (50), who worked as a driver in Haryana roadways.

Kumar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are underway to nab the car driver. PTI COR

