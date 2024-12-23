New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the crucial role of medical professionals in improving and protecting people's health and lives. She stressed that the medical profession is not just a means of livelihood, but a sacred responsibility to reduce people's suffering, treat the sick, and contribute to societal well-being.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Monday, the President said that the medical profession is not just a means of livelihood. It is a profession that brings with it the sacred responsibility of reducing people's suffering, treating the sick, and contributing to the well-being of society. As doctors, researchers and teachers, medical professionals have the responsibility to improve and protect people's health and lives.

The President said that patients who come to doctors are not just medical cases. They are human beings distressed by illness and caught between fear and hope. They need not only medical treatment but also encouragement. Therefore, a doctor's role should not only be that of a physician but also that of a compassionate healer, the President said, as per the President's Secretariat press release.

The President said that the increasing use of technology in the medical field has made collaboration between medical and engineering institutions extremely important. Experiments in Artificial Intelligence, mRNA technology, Robotics and 3D Bioprinting are going to bring about massive changes in the medical field. The Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital can collaborate with engineering and technology institutes located in Delhi for research and innovation. Interdisciplinary knowledge sharing would be in everyone's interest, the President said, as per release.

The President said that in the last few years, the Government of India has taken several important steps towards creating a 'Healthy India'. Those efforts are yielding positive results. However, the cooperation of all stakeholders is essential for continued success. Without skilled and dedicated doctors, the health infrastructure created by the government cannot be properly utilised, Murmu said, as per release.

The President said that we have set a goal to make India a developed nation by 2047. Young doctors would play an important role in achieving this goal. It should be their resolution to bring India to the forefront of the field of healthcare through education, research and entrepreneurship.

The President noted that on average 10000 people every day from all over the country come to the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. She was happy to note that the hospital keeps taking new initiatives constantly for the safety and convenience of patients. State-of-the-art facilities like robotic renal transplant, robotic cardiothoracic surgery and bone marrow transplant are available to patients at low cost. (ANI)

