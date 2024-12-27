New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 in AIIMS on Thursday.

"...We paid tribute to him, and the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill observed mourning... After that we adjourned the meeting in his honour," JPC on the Waqf Bill chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Others Pay Tributes to Former PM (Watch Videos).

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi.

Former President Ramnath Kovind also expressed his grief over the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Kovind termed Dr. Singh an 'architect' of the Indian economy.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser Postponed to December 28 Following Passing of Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

"The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh is not just a setback for the nation but also a personal loss for me. I have known him for so long... He was an example of politeness... I believe that he was an architect of the Indian economy...I pay my tribute to him," former President Kovind said in a self-made video.

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, PM Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over his passing, describing it as a great loss for the nation.

Addressing the nation over the demise of former Prime Minister, PM Modi recalled Dr. Singh's extraordinary journey--from overcoming the challenges of the partition era to shaping India's economic reforms--and highlighted his legacy as a man of integrity, humility, and intellect.

The national flag was draped over the bier carrying the mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi. According to sources, the last rites of the former PM will be carried out with full state honours.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the finance minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of prime ministers are performed.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that he condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the finance minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of prime ministers are performed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)