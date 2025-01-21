Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) Two women were killed in separate road accidents in the southern part of the city, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, Debasree Mondal (Naskar), a 27-year-old resident of Survey Park, died when a WBTC bus hit the motorcycle she was riding pillion, police added.

Debashree and her husband were taking their daughter to school at the time of the accident, which occurred around 6:30 am. While her husband and daughter were injured, Debashree, who was wearing a helmet, was declared dead at Baghajatin State General Hospital. Police have arrested the driver seized the bus.

In the second incident, 50-year-old Prabhati Gond, riding a bicycle with her husband in Parnasree around 11:40 pm on Monday, was hit by an unidentified vehicle, injuring both of them, police said.

The woman was declared dead when she taken to a nearby hospital, while the husband is undergoing treatment, police added.

"The unknown vehicle, which hit the bicycle, fled. We are investigating the matter," a police officer said.

