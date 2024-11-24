Aizawl, Nov 24 (PTI) Mizoram Police arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly gunning down his son in a fit of rage.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening in Aizawl's Dinthar locality, where the accused, Ralthuamliana, was engaged in a quarrel with his 28-year-old son, David R. Lalduhawma, over domestic issues.

In a fit of rage, Ralthuamliana took his gun and shot his son, who succumbed to injuries in nearby Ebenezer Medical Center, police added.

Sources claimed Ralthuamliana was drunk at the time of the incident.

David is survived by wife and two children.

