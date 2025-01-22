Patna (Bihar) [India], January 22 (ANI): A firing incident has been reported at former MLA from Mokama seat in Patna, Anant Singh on Wednesday evening. The police have initiated an investigation to find out the accused.

As per the reports, the former MLA escaped unhurt in the incident.

According to the police, Singh came to the Nauranga Jalalpur village when the attack occurred.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rakesh Kumar said that the police have recovered three shell casings from the spot.

"We received information that firing was taking place in Nauranga village. After that, the station head and all personnel reached the location. We have recovered three shell casings from here. We are identifying those involved, and based on that, further action will be taken. It is being reported that the former MLA had come here with his supporters. As per the people in the village, the former MLA (Anant Kumar Singh) and his supporters were involved in the firing. We are currently identifying those who fired the shots," ASP Kumar said while speaking to the media.

Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', secured victory in the 2020 assembly election on an RJD ticket.

The Mokama seat is currently being represented by Singh's wife Neelam Devi, who won the seat on the RJD ticket.

Anant Singh is serving a 10-year prison sentence in an Arms case, after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his residence in August 2019. The MP-MLA court had sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. (ANI)

