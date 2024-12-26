Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): A Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday, where various decisions were approved, including administrative approval of Rs 778.92 crore for the construction of a 29.2 km long ghat on the Kshipra river bank, in preparation for the upcoming Simhastha 2028.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious festival held every 12 years in the city of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Ranchi: 2 Bike-Borne Assailants Intercept Petrol Pump Employee on His Way To Bank, Loot INR 14 Lakh in Broad Daylight in Kathitand, FIR Registered.

At the start of the meeting, the council of ministers expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for the gift of two major river linking projects - the Ken-Betwa link project and the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river link project - to Madhya Pradesh.

After the meeting, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told media representatives, "After independence, these are the biggest irrigation projects, which will benefit farmers. Additionally, we have directed officials to prepare plans to make the state 100 percent irrigated in the coming years. The Cabinet also decided to establish Atal Gramin Seva Sadan in all Panchayats across the state to mark the 100th birth anniversary year of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This will help resolve villagers' problems and provide them with the benefits of various schemes."

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Three Miscreants Attack Youth, Chop His Nose With Knife After Fight in Madhya Pradesh; Probe Launched.

During the meeting, the council granted administrative approval of Rs 778.91 crore for the construction of ghats spanning 29.215 km, from Shani Mandir to Nagda bypass, on the banks of the Kshipra river, to facilitate devotees during the Simhastha festival, according to an official release.

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of the Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules, 2024. These rules were prepared in line with the draft rules from the Registrar General's Office, Government of India. As part of this, several sections of the Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules, 1999, have been amended, the release added.

Additionally, the council approved the energisation of 11 KV feeders installed in the state with solar energy to meet the energy needs of farmers. This initiative will reduce overloading, low voltage, and power cuts on transformers installed at 33/11 kilowatt electricity distribution sub-centres. It will also save costs associated with upgrading power sub-centres.

Under the revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river link project, the Cabinet granted administrative approval for the project group cost of Rs 28,798.02 crore, covering a catchment area of 472,970 hectares. The approved projects will provide 4.73 lakh hectares of new irrigated land across 10 districts in the Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, the Cabinet granted in-principle approval to launch the Dharti Aaba-Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) scheme for the saturation of identified schemes under various departments, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Energy, New and Renewable Energy, Public Health and Medical Education, Food Civil Supply and Consumer Protection, Women and Child Development, School Education, AYUSH, Science and Technology, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment, Farmer Welfare and Agricultural Development, Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Tourism, and Tribal Affairs, in the state's tribal areas, the release concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)