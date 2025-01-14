Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Van Devi Mandir and Kamtanath temple located at Chitrakoot in Satna district on Tuesday and sought blessings for the welfare of everyone.

CM Yadav also inspected the under-construction work of Ram Van Path in Chitrakoot and planted a sapling on the premises of a newly built Ram Van Sanskriti Bhawan.

"Today I worshipped at the Kamtanath temple situated on the Kamadgiri mountain in Chitrakoot and prayed for the welfare of everyone. It is a special place for Sadhna and Tapasya; where Lord Rama spent more than 11 years during his exile. I pray that the blessings of Lord Ram always shower on the people of the state, may everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and peace," CM said in a post on X.

Besides, speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister highlighted that he visited here for the development work of Chitrakoot Dham, held a meeting with public representatives and discussed plans for the development of Ram Van Path.

"Today, I came to Satna for the developmental work of Chitrakoot Dham. We held a meeting with the various public representatives regarding the development of Chitrakoot Dham and a plan for various types of proposed works was also presented in the meeting. We received various suggestions about maintaining the ancient glory of Chitrakoot. By combining all the suggestions and proposed plans, we are moving forward in the direction of maintaining the glory of Chitrakoot by connecting the historical period of Lord Ram in Dham," the CM said.

He further said that the Chitrakoot Dham would be developed as an Ayodhya Temple.

Speaking about Mahakumbh, he said, "We will pray to God that may this Mahakumbh achieve its purpose. In Sanatan Dharma, a festive ritual is held every 12 years at different places and it also has different significance from our religious point of view. I pray that this Kumbh will be fruitful for everyone. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has made good arrangements and the results are visible." (ANI)

