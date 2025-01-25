Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel participated in a program organised on the occasion of the 15th National Voters' Day in the state capital here on Saturday and administered oath to people to be aware and vigilant about their voting rights.

Governor Patel also honoured district and state-level officers and employees for their excellent work in the election process and also distributed EPIC cards to new voters on the occasion.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2025: Centre to Confer 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards; Check Full List Here.

Addressing the program at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium (Minto Hall), Patel said, "Free and fair election system and participation of voters is the basic foundation of democracy. The work being done by the Election Commission in this direction is commendable. The Commission should also make special efforts to increase voting percentage by identifying centers with low voting percentage."

The registration of women has been more than that of men and it is a symbol of the growing strength of the inclusive form of democracy. The commission should identify such polling booths where less voting took place in the past several elections. They should visit such polling booths and find out the reasons; talk to people and inform them about the importance of voting rights in democracy. Also, make special innovations to increase the voting percentage, the Governor said.

Also Read | MCC Neet PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Governor Patel further described the participation of the voters of the state, especially women and specially-abled voters, in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as unprecedented. He also extended greetings to the people of the state, and the entire team of the state Election Commission for their efforts to strengthen democracy.

"It is necessary to have a clean and complete voter list for a free and fair election process. Only then will the voters be able to contribute to the election process. Therefore, every eligible voter should participate in the election process. Use the right to vote with fairness and fearlessness. This is not only the duty and responsibility of the Commission but also of all of us as citizens of the country," Patel said.

Additionally, he added that the state Election Commission should alert the voters to exercise their franchise by making them aware of the misconceptions and discrimination related to the caste, religion, language or region of the candidates. Tell the voters that the rights given by the constitution will be meaningful only when they perform their duties and elect capable and ethical candidates. Also, the country will move towards becoming a developed nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)