Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh praised Ambedkar's immense contributions saying that his role in the creation of the institutions of independent India has been incomparable.

"I had the good fortune of visiting the birthplace of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar ji in Mhow. Along with contributing to the creation of the Constitution, Baba Saheb's role in the creation of the institutions of independent India has been incomparable. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, the government has done a great job of developing the places associated with Baba Saheb as 'Panch Teerth'. The future generations of India will remember the contribution of Baba Saheb. Jai Bhim!" the Union Minister posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in his address during the 117th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', hailed the Constitution, saying that it has stood the test of time and serves as a guiding light.

Addressing the 117th episode and last 'Mann Ki Baat' episode of 2024, PM Modi said, "On January 26, 2025, our Constitution will complete 75 years of its implementation. It is a matter of great pride for all of us. The Constitution handed over to us by our Constitution makers has stood the test of time. The Constitution is a guiding light for us, our guide. To connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution, a special website named http://constitution75.com has been created. Here you can upload your video reading the Preamble of the Constitution. You can read the Constitution in different languages and also ask questions about the Constitution."

India marked a milestone on November 26, 2024, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. On this day in 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950, establishing India as a democratic republic. In 2015, the Government of India designated November 26 as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to honour the adoption of the Constitution. Since then, the nation has celebrated this occasion annually. (ANI)

