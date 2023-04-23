Indore, April 23: Three persons were injured after portion of a building collapsed on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said. According to officials, the balcony of a commercial complex located near the city railway station in Indore collapsed. Three persons trapped under the rubble were rescued by the locals and rushed to a nearby hospital. Uttar Pradesh Building Collapse: Three Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Cold Storage Structure Falls in Bulandshahr.

"Three people were injured after a part of the balcony, of the Kalyan Rest House building, collapsed. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment. At present their condition is stable," Indore Collector Ilayyaraja T told ANI. Chennai Building Collapse: 70-Year-Old Building Collapses in Mannady, Four Persons Feared Trapped; Rescue Operation Underway (See Pics).

Madhya Pradesh Building Collapse:

Indore, MP | Three people were injured after a part of a complex's balcony built near the railway station area fell. Ilayya Raja T, Collector said, "Three people were injured after a part of the balcony, of the Kalyan Rest House building, collapse and have been sent to the… pic.twitter.com/TuQTYCJY3k — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 23, 2023

Further details on the incident are awaited.

