Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Two groups clashed with each other over a platform (Chabutara) dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Monday evening, following which a heavy police deployed in the area, a police officer said on Tuesday, adding that situation is under control.

The tension erupted in Biroda village under the jurisdiction of Lalbagh police station in the district on Monday evening. There was long-standing dispute about the platform between two groups and the tehsildar along with the police reached to hear out the issue on Monday evening. During this, the groups turned violent and clashed with each other, the police said.

Soon after the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in the area and brought the situation under control. Currently, the police have been deployed at all the prominent places in the village and monitoring the situation with CCTV cameras and using drone cameras as well.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Antar Singh Kanesh told ANI, "After yesterday evening's incident, the situation is completely under control. Around 150 police personnel have been deployed here and we have covered almost all the religious places as well as prominent places in the area. We are also monitoring the area with CCTV cameras and drones. We have made proper arrangements here."

He further said that so far two persons reported to be injured in the incident and the health condition of both of them was said to be fine.

Besides, the police have registered a case against both the parties in the matter. Further investigation is underway and action will be taken accordingly, the officer added. (ANI)

