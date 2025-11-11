Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): A man allegedly brutally killed a young woman by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Aamgaon village under the jurisdiction of Baihar police station limits in the district at around 10 am on Tuesday. According to police, the victim was identified as Ritu Bhandarkar (22), and the accused as Rohit Sarve, who claimed himself as her lover.

Also Read | Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by IANS-Matrize: NDA Predicted to Sweep Assembly Elections With 48% Vote Share, Mahagathbandhan Trails at 37%; Check Party-Wise Seat Projections Here.

After slashing her throat, the accused was sitting beside her body, and the police took him into custody upon reaching the spot, the police said.

Baihar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adarsh Kant Shukla told ANI, "On Tuesday morning, we received information that a woman named Ritu Bhandarkar was lying in an injured state on the roadside of Aamgaon Phata road. Additionally, a man was also there who was sitting next to her body. Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot, sent the woman to the hospital and took the man, identified as Roshan Sarve, into custody. Unfortunately, the woman could not be saved."

Also Read | OpenAI Loses Song Lyrics Copyright Case in German Court.

A video in relation to the incident has also come to light in which Roshan Sarve can be seen hurting the woman. Based on it, the accused has been taken into custody, and he will be interrogated to ascertain the reason behind committing the crime. An FIR has been registered in the matter, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

He further added, "In the preliminary interrogation, the accused is calling himself the lover of the woman; however, it cannot be confirmed. As of now, it is known that he was pursuing the woman for a long time." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)