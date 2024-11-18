Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): As the campaigning by political parties in Maharashtra ended on Monday for the upcoming assembly elections, the District Election Officer and Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Bhushan Gagrani highlighted the preparations made for the voters at the polling stations.

With the aim of having a high voter percentage for the elections, the DEO mentioned the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and measures to address urban apathy.

The DEO further said that people living in high-rise buildings have "no excuse" to not vote this election as almost nine per cent polling stations are in high rise buildings.

"Urban apathy is a major concern of election commission, and of course it is a blot on our entire democratic process. We keep appealing all the time, now more intensely that people should come out and vote. For the first time, the number of polling booths in the housing societies, the number has been enhanced by polling stations. Out of all the polling stations, almost nine per cent are in high rise buildings. The excuse of getting down and going for polling booth is no more valid," he said at a press conference held at the BMC headquarters.

He highlighted the promotional activities taken by restaurants and multiplexes to promote voting, including giving discounts and free movie tickets.

Secondly, massive SVEEP activity has been taken by both private sector and EC, to send a strong message, through media, through plays and other steps. "Many private sector people have come forward to offer some kind of incentive to voters, through restaurant association they are offering 5-20 per cent, (some) multiplexes are offering second ticket for the viewer etc."

A total of 25,696 police officers have been deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order and security at the police station.

As per the instructions of Election Commission of India, all polling stations should have drinking water, toilets, waiting rooms, seating arrangements for voters in case of queues, wheelchairs for the disabled, ramps, Divyangmitra volunteers for assistance, pavilions at the grounds, dustbins, fans, adequate lighting, pavilions at open grounds, Orientation board, medical kit. As well as free transport arrangement for differently abled voters.

There are certain polling stations which will be headed by a woman officer, while around 8 polling stations will be headed by officer from Divyang community.

As per the DEO, a total of 623 complaints regarding Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were filed in the Mumbai districts.

The officials have also seized Rs 32 crore worth of cash from Mumbai city, whereas cash worth over Rs 12 crore have been seized from Mumbai suburbs.

Maharashtra has nearly 9.64 crore voters. (ANI)

