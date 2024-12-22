Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly giving a death threat to a spiritual leader here, police said on Sunday.

A first information report was registered at the Vile Parle police station on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Ends Life by Hanging Himself at Home in Sangli After Mother Refuses To Get Him New Mobile Phone on Birthday.

Ashutosh Pandey, a spiritual leader, has alleged that that he was travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra when he received a phone call and the unidentified caller threatened to kill him.

The official said, "Pandey has alleged that he had received such threat calls in Uttar Pradesh as well. Based on his complaint, we have registered a case against an unidentified person, and further investigation is underway."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Trainee Cop Dies of Bullet Wound at Training Centre in Ganderbal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)