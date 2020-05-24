India News | Muslim Clerics in Delhi Urge People to Follow Lockdown Norms While Celebrating Eid on Monday

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Prominent Muslim clerics in Delhi said the moon was sighted on Sunday and appealed to people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said the moon was sighted and Eid will be celebrated on Monday, marking end of holy month of Ramzan.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari appealed people to celebrate Eid with simplicity and help poor people and their neighbours during the pandemic crisis.

"Due to the coronavirus Eid Namaz can not be held as per tradition but people need to realise that the virus can be defeated only by taking precautions," he said.

The mosques in the city have been closed down due to the pandemic and the clerics have urged people to offer Eid Namaz at their home.

"The Eid Namaz will be offered at Fatehpuri Masjid by me and staff of the mosque. We have asked people to offer Eid Namaz and also avoid hugging others and shaking hands," the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid said.

He said people should pray the almighty to free the country and the world from the scourge of the virus.

