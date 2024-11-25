New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday raised questions over the results of the assembly polls and said they were getting calls from all over the state in which people were expressing their apprehensions about the outcome.

He alleged rigging in elections and said he had come to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"All of our leaders were in the elections field. Our party workers were also there with all their power. Everyone was hopeful that the election results would be in the favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi. For eg, our candidate for Nanded Lok Sabha bye-election won but all our Vidhan Sabha candidates lost. How can there be so much of a difference?" he asked.

"The people on social media are also saying that their votes have not formed this government. This is our biggest concern. That is why I came to meet our National President Mallikarjun Kharge... We are also worried because we are getting phone calls from all over the state. People are saying that this is wrong and it is not good for a democracy," he added.

The ruling Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the assembly polls with MVA not even able to get 50 of 288 seats in the assembly.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that he will also be going to Delhi in a few days to discuss the concerns regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in Maharashtra assembly elections.

"G Parameshwara also commented on that. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are also commented. I am also going to Delhi in a few days. We will also discuss this; it is a part of national importance. The world is also looking at it. Let us all examine," DK Shivakumar told ANI.

Parameshwara, who is also the All India Congress Committee observer of Maharashtra elections, said that party leaders including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel discussed the EVM issues and are going to appeal to the Election Commission.

The results of Maharashtra polls were declared on Saturday. (ANI)

