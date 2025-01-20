New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday welcomed the judgment delivered by the Sealdah Court in Kolkata, giving life imprisonment to the convict in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to a release, while the Commission had initially advocated for the imposition of the death penalty, it acknowledges the court's decision to impose a sentence of life imprisonment for the convict.

"The NCW appreciates the swift proceedings of the case, which have led to a sense of justice being served. The social outcry surrounding this case demanded a strong judgment, and it is reassuring to see that justice has been delivered," the release said.

"The Commission believes that this conviction will instil a sense of justice in society and remind everyone that such crimes will not go unpunished. We also call for accountability, urging that the other accused involved in the case, currently out on bail, should face legal action if found guilty," it added.

It also mentioned that the Commission commends the statement made by the mother of the convict, which highlights that the law is bigger than emotion in such grave matters.

"The NCW hopes that this case will inspire continued reforms and ensure the safety and dignity of women in all spheres of life," the release said.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has given life imprisonment to convict Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case on Monday. Along with this, the court has also fined Rs 50,000 to the accused.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and said if the case had been with Kolkata Police, they would have ensured a death penalty.

"I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this. For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda.

The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room. (ANI)

