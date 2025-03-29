Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 29 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Saturday attended an iftar party organised by the party's minority wing.

Naveen Patanik also wished Eid to everyone, likely to be celebrated on March 31, depending on moon sighting in different regions.

"Sabko Eid Mubarak," Patnaik told reporters after attending the party.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distributed 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits across the country.

The 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative aims to distribute kits containing food items, clothes, and other essentials to 32 lakh economically weaker Muslims during Eid celebrations 2.

However, opposition MPs have criticized the move, alleging it's a ploy to garner votes ahead of the Bihar elections. BJP Minority Morcha launched its "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign, aiming to distribute special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid.

The initiative, kicked off from Nizamuddin in Delhi on Tuesday under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda, seeks to ensure that poor Muslim families can celebrate the festival without any hardship.As part of the campaign, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers collaborated with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach the needy.

Earlier, Jamal Siddiqui, the National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, outlined the campaign's broader vision, stating that during the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming occasions like Eid, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year, the Minority Front will reach out to those in need through the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign.Eid Milan celebrations will also be organised at the district level, he added.

The National Media Charge of the Minority Morcha, Yasir Zilani, explained that the "Saugat-e-Modi" scheme is a campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the goal of promoting welfare schemes among the Muslim community and gathering political support for the BJP and NDA. (ANI)

