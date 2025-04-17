Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 17 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Thursday filed the nomination for the post of the Biju Janata Dal president. The nomination was filed in the presence of senior party leaders and State Returning Officer (SRO) Pratap Deb at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, submitted his nomination papers for the ninth consecutive term as party president.

Earlier today, Biju Janata Dal leaders paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to ANI, BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra said, "Today is the 28th death anniversary of eminent freedom fighter and great patriot Biju Babu. Tribute is being paid to him all over the state."

Odisha's former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD leaders paid rich tributes to the late leader on the occasion at Biju Patnaik Park.

"Our leader and former CM Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to him at the Biju Patnaik Park," he added.

The BJD was founded on December 26, 1997, and named after its legendary leader, Biju Patnaik, the father of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Biju Patnaik was the Chief Minister of the state for two terms, the first from 1961-1963 and then from 1990-1995. He passed away on April 17, 1997. (ANI)

