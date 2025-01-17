New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party, which is an ally of BJP in the National Democratic Alliance, on Friday released a list of 30 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections.

The party, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has fielded Vishvanath Agarwal from New Delhi against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit are other candidates for the seat.

The party has fielded Zameel from the Kalkaji constituency. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba are in the fray from the seat.

NCP has Ratan Tyagi from the Burari constituency, Mulayam Singh from Badli, Khem Chand Baswal from Mangol Puri (SC) and Mohd Usman from Shalimar Bagh.

Danish Ali will be contesting from Krishna Nagar, Namaha from Laxmi Nagar and Rajesh Lohiya from Seemapuri.

Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi with leaders of AAP, BJP and Congress making attacks against each other.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)

