New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has set up a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing of a female BPO employee, who was hacked to death by her colleague in the company's parking lot over money.

The committee will comprised NCW Member Secretary Meenakshi Negi, former Haryana DGP Dr B K Sinha, and former Kerala DGP R Sreelekha.

It will be supported by NCW Law Officer Manmohan Verma, according to an official statement by the NCW.

The woman's brutal killing in the parking lot was witnessed by several onlookers who failed to intervene, sparking an outrage over the growing problem of bystander apathy.

The mandate of the committee includes identifying lapses in workplace security, addressing bystander inaction, and strengthening institutional ties between private companies and law enforcement agencies for faster responses.

The panel will also propose a system for regular monitoring of safety concerns in the tech industry.

The committee is tasked with consulting stakeholders and submitting its findings and recommendations within 10 working days.

