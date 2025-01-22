New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI)The National Commission for Women (NCW) will organise awareness campaigns to tackle Punjab's escalating drug crisis, which has left some women vulnerable to domestic violence, health challenges, and economic instability, an official statement said.

Partnering with Panjab University, the NCW will roll out awareness campaigns targeting eight districts focusing on empowering women through education, support services and community engagement.

The initiative will kick off on January 24, with an inaugural programme at Panjab University, Chandigarh. Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria and NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will lead the event, underscoring the urgency of collaborative action against this growing social crisis.

"The drug menace is not just a health issue — it is a social crisis that disproportionately affects women. It is essential that we come together to empower and support women who are bearing the brunt of this crisis in their homes and communities," said Rahatkar in a statement.

The programme will emphasise the unique challenges faced by women, whether as direct victims of addiction or as family members in drug-affected households.

Beyond raising awareness, it aims to foster resilience and provide a platform for open dialogue on solutions, the statement said.

In addition to the inaugural programme, Rahatkar will host a Jan Sunwai at the UT Guest House in Chandigarh, where she will personally hear grievances from women and offer the Commission's support.

She will also visit Chandigarh's Model Jail to better understand the struggles of incarcerated women, many of whom grapple with substance abuse issues.

