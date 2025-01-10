Patna, Jan 10 (PTI) Leaders of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar on Friday lashed out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for claiming "fake voters" were being brought to Delhi ahead of the assembly polls due next month.

Workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, burnt an effigy of Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party, in Patna, even as the remarks drew flak from many ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet who hail from Bihar.

In Begusarai, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the BJP MP, said, "Kejriwal is a cheater who had betrayed his mentor Anna Hazare to pursue his own ambitions. He achieved power in Delhi, hoodwinking the people with the promise of cleaning up the river Yamuna."

"He is a fake himself, but has the temerity to point figures at people from Bihar and UP, who had voted for him in the past, but would now definitely vote his party out of power. They have realized that Kejriwal bites the very hand that feeds him," said Singh.

In Patna, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan slammed Kejriwal and wondered whether the ex-CM was advocating a system of "dual citizenship in the national capital".

Paswan also predicted the NDA's victory in Delhi assembly polls, claiming residents of the city had got fed up with AAP, which has kept "whining about non-cooperation from the Centre with the help of the Lieutenant Governor".

Former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan" also took potshots at Kejriwal, whom he accused of ill-treating migrants from Bihar when the lockdown was clamped following the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Kejriwal should remember that Delhi is the national capital and not someone's private property. His government had shown its hostile attitude when it had abandoned migrant workers on the city's borders," Lalan said.

Sensing defeat, he has grown desperate and started insulting the migrant population. He may have to pay for it in elections, Lalan added.

Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral rolls by registering "fake" voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in his constituency, New Delhi, ahead of assembly polls.

In a formal complaint to the Election Commission, Kejriwal raised concerns over applications for the addition of 13,000 new voters between December 15 and January 8.

