New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders is underway at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Wednesday.

This meeting is being held to ensure better coordination among the alliance partners.

Also Read | Terror Attack on Suvendu Adhikari? Central Intelligence Agencies Alert West Bengal Government of Possible Attack on LoP by Bangladesh-Based Terror Outfit.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the residence of Union Minister Nadda's residence to attend the NDA leaders meeting.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Tuesday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly election under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Also Read | Telecom Industry Revenue in India Doubled in 5 Years Due to Tariff Hikes, Increasing From 8% to INR 674 Billion in Q2 FY25, Bharti Airtel Biggest Gainer: Report.

"In the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, the NDA will contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Ranjan Singh told ANI.

The ruling NDA did well in the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. Apart from BJP, NDA in Bihar includes JD-U, LJP (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

On December 18, BJP national president JP Nadda chaired the BJP General Secretary meeting at the party headquarters in the national capital.

According to sources, discussions were held on Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP's organization elections and some other issues.

In view of its organizational elections, parliamentary board member K Laxman was appointed as the National Election Officer. National Election Officer K Laxman and Joint in-charge Sambit Patra also attended the meeting.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)