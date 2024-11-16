New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The NGT has expressed dissatisfaction over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi not disclosing details about the encroachment of a public park here.

The green body was hearing a plea regarding unlawful occupation and illegal construction at Kaushalya Park in south Delhi's Hauz Khas. It had earlier sought a response from the MCD.

In a recent order, a bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the civic body had filed a report on November 6.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, said a proper reply had not been filed.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the tribunal said, "Reply filed by MCD does not disclose details of Kaushalya Park, the nature of the land in question, and the plea of the applicant that it is designated as lawns A and B for public purpose and it is a public park.

"It also does not respond to the plea of the applicant about unauthorised occupants and construction on a public park," it said.

The tribunal, however, allowed the MCD's counsel request for filing "a proper response covering the plea raised."

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on February 24.

