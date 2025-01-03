New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday chargesheeted four members of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation for the abduction and brutal killing of a youth in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. According to NIA press release, the accused, identified as Doba Wadde, Ravi Pallo, Sattu Mahaka and Komati Mahaka, have been charged with abduction and murder of Dinesh Pusu Gawade in November 2023.

"They had kidnapped and killed Gawade on suspicion of being a police informer and a member of RSS," NIA said. In its chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Mumbai, Maharashtra, in case RC-03/2024/NIA/MUM, the agency has stated that the accused were active members of CPI (Maoist) and had committed the crime in furtherance of the outfit's conspiracy to spread terror in the minds of the local villagers.

Their act was also aimed as a threat to the villagers against sharing any information about Naxal activities/movements with the security forces. The case was initially registered at P.S Dhodraj by Gadchiroli Police, which arrested the accused and seized a Bharmar gun, along with explosives and incriminating materials at their instance. NIA, which took over the case from Gadchiroli Police in October 2024, has chargesheeted the accused persons, all residents of Gadchiroli district, under sections 302, 341, 364, 143, 147, 148, 149 and 120B of IPC, Section 3 r/w 25(1B)(a) of Arms Act, and sections 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38 & 39 of UA(P) Act. Further investigations is underway.

Earlier on December 31, NIA announced a record-breaking achievement for 2024, boasting a 100 per cent conviction rate with the conviction of 68 accused in 25 cases, a feat that underscores the agency's commitment to delivering justice and strengthening national security.

Officials attributed this success to rigorous investigations and meticulous legal strategies. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the NIA, further solidifying its reputation as one of the country's most effective investigative agencies.

As per the agency, a total of 210 accused were arrested across key categories of crimes in 80 cases registered by the NIA in 2024. Of these cases, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and North East insurgency topped the list at 28 and 18 cases respectively. (ANI)

