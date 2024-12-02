Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Monday chargesheeted two accused for illegally transporting explosives in West Bengal, following an investigation into an explosion in August this year, according to an official statement.

The probe agency abated charges against the third accused as he had died in the blast during an attempt to illegally transport the explosives, it said

Also Read | Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March on Land Compensation Stopped at Noida-Delhi Border, Protesters Give 7-Day Ultimatum.

The accused have been identified as Joydeb Mondal alias Bablu Mondal (who died in the explosion), Dhananjoy Gorai and Karimul Khan, the NIA statement said.

The charge sheet has been filed against them before the NIA special court here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, His Cabinet Colleagues Watch 'Sabarmati Report' in Parliament, Commends Makers of Film for Their Effort (See Pics).

All three were found actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to storage and transport of the explosives in an unlawful and improper manner thereby endangering human life or property, the probe agency said.

The NIA investigation in the case, registered on October 8th, has revealed a criminal conspiracy with respect to the storage and transport of illegally procured explosives without a valid license. The explosion leading to the death of Mondal took place during one such attempt to illegally transport the explosives, the probe agency said.

The investigation so far points to a clandestine network involved in illegal trade and transport of explosives, and improper/dangerous handling of explosives.

The NIA investigation continues to establish the other nodes of the conspiracy and the intended destination of the explosives, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)