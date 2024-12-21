New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple locations in five states in connection with a case relating to attempts at revival of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB) region. According to the NIA, extensive searches were conducted on Friday at the premises of suspects at 2 locations in Patiala and Sri Muktsar Sahib districts of Punjab, 4 locations in Manesar and Gurgaon districts of Haryana, 2 locations in New Delhi, and 1 location each in Patna district of Bihar and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The suspects whose premises were searched on Friday were believed to be involved in propagating the ideology of CPI (Maoist) and the revival of its NRB wing through various frontal organisations, the NIA said.

The searches led to the seizure of digital devices, including mobile phones, pen drives/hard discs, laptops and memory cards, SIM cards and other incriminating documents related to Naxalism, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

