New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) JD(U)), a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), officially withdrew its support to the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday.

In the statement from JD(U)'s Manipur Chief, Ksh. Biren Singh, the party said, "In the election to the State Assembly of Manipur held in February/March 2022, six candidates set up by Janata Dal(United) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of Janata Dal United) defected to BJP. Trial under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal. After Janata Dal(United) became a part of the INDIA bloc, support to the BJP-led government was withdrawn by Janata Dal(United) by informing the office of the Governor, Leader of the House (Chief Minister) and Speaker."

Also Read | Manipur Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) Withdraws Support to BJP-Led Biren Singh Government, Inform Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

"As such, the seating arrangement of the lone MLA of Janata Dal (United) in Manipur, Md Abdul Nasir is made in the Opposition Bench in the last session of the Assembly by the Speaker. It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal(United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP-led state government in Manipur, and our lone MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir shall be treated as an opposition MLA in the House," the party said.

This follows the withdrawal of support by the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) in November 2024, which had pulled out of the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur amid ongoing tensions in the state.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: 2-Year-Old Child Attending Engagement Ceremony With Parents Dies After Falling Into Pot of Boiling Oil While Playing in Nishatpura.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma wrote a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda, stating that the Manipur government under Biren Singh's leadership had "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy."

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the JD(U) won six seats. However, five of its MLAs later switched to the BJP.

Despite the withdrawal, the BJP-led government in Manipur is unlikely to face any challenge to its stability as the party holds 37 seats in the 60-member assembly and has the support of five MLAs of the Naga People's Front and three independents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)