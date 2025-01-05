Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sourish Bandopadhyay on Sunday said that there are no chances of rain in South Bengal for the time being.

However, dense fog is likely to occur in some places over the next 48 hours, which could lead to reduced visibility.

He said that temperatures in South Bengal are currently normal, they are likely to rise slightly in the next couple of days.

"There is no chance of rain for South Bengal as of now, and dense fog is likely at some places for the next two days. Temperature is normal, there is a slight increase in temperature in the next 2 days but after January 7, the temperatures will decrease," said Bandopadhyay.

Meanwhile, dense fog continued to blanket most parts of North India on Sunday as the region battles cold conditions.

In Uttar Pradesh, people woke up to a chilly morning as a dense layer of fog blanketed cities, towns and villages.

The minimum temperature recorded in Kanpur was 9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Ayodhya also saw a thick layer of fog and the minimum temperature recorded was 12.6 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

The low visibility due to the fog reduced the visibility in the city to 50 metres and has also disrupted the traffic.

In Prayagraj, the temperature dropped down to 11 degrees Celsius as per IMD. A local said that there was barely any visibility in the city.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

The temperature dip in Delhi earlier this morning led to disruption in the flight and train services.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday.

As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.

Earlier on January 3, the IMD had issued an alert regarding a fresh active western disturbance in Northwest India from January 10 to 12.

Under the influence of this western disturbance, light rainfall is expected in the northwestern states. (ANI)

