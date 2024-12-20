New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The government on Friday said "no steps" are being contemplated on a recent Supreme Court judgment which held that sub-classification of Scheduled Castes is permissible.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that the contents of the judgement "have been noted" by the government and "no steps are contemplated".

He was responding to a question on whether the government has taken or proposes to take any step in respect of the judgement of the Supreme Court on the reservation of SCs and STs in government jobs as on date.

In its August 1 judgement, the top court had held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

