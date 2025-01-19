Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Noida Police have successfully apprehended a 29-year-old suspect, identified as Suraj Tiwari, also known as Rahul, a resident of Kalini Kunj in Delhi. The dramatic arrest occurred on Saturday when Tiwari attempted to flee during a routine police patrol on Pushta Road, according to the police.

During a routine patrol on Pushta Road, police officers noticed a man behaving suspiciously. As police officers approached him, Tiwari drew a firearm and opened fire on the police team. Fortunately, the police responded swiftly and apprehended the assailant, preventing any harm to the officers.

According to ADCP Manish Mishra, Tiwari was found in possession of an illegal .315-bore pistol, along with one live round of ammunition and one spent cartridge. Additionally, he was caught with a stolen motorcycle, which was identified by its registration number.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed to the police that he had stolen a motorcycle from Delhi. He mentioned that this specific incident had led to the filing of an electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) at the Govindpuri Police Station, which falls under the jurisdiction of South East Delhi.

Tiwari sustained injuries during the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the event. (ANI)

