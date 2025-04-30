Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 30 (ANI): BJP MP Sambit Patra lashed out at the Congress party on Monday over its 'Gayab' post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the party should be called 'Pindi' alliance.

Criticising Congress leaders, Patra stated that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Congress party are heroes of the Pakistani media and will soon contest elections in Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Patra said "This is not INDI alliance, this is the Rawalpindi alliance. From today, we will not call them the INDI alliance; we are going to call them the 'Pindi' alliance. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the Congress party are the heroes of the Pakistani media. I think that day is not far when the people of this 'Pindi' alliance will contest elections in Pakistan..."

Meanwhile, after facing severe backlash from the BJP party, the Congress party has now deleted its controversial social media post featuring a headless poster with the word "GAYAB" (missing), which targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The post showed an image of a kurta-pyjama and black sandals with the word "GAYAB" and the caption "Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab" (Missing during the time of responsibility). This drew intense criticism from the BJP and its allies.

The move came after the BJP slammed Congress for the post, accusing it of echoing Pakistan's narrative in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the Congress deleted its "Sar Tan Se Juda" imagery tweet due to pressure from the people of India.

"Under Pressure from the people of India, the Congress party deletes it's 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery tweet! This will not hide the Anti National Pro Pakistan Charactersitic of Congress!," he said in a post on X.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had also sharply criticised the Congress, accusing it of sending the wrong message to Pakistan.

"They are giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their own nation. This is not an innocent post by the Congress party. It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation and target the Prime Minister of the country," Bhatia said. (ANI)

