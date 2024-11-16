Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 16 (ANI): The National Security Guard's (NSG) 10th National Joint Counter-Terrorism Exercise, 'Exercise Agnipariksha,' and the 8th National Joint Counter-IED Exercise, 'Exercise Visfot Kawach,' concluded at the NSG garrison in Gurugram on Saturday.

Thirty-one teams from various States like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, HimachalPradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, etc., three teams from Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir,Puducherry & Chandigarh, and ten teams from five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs),comprising a total of 667 elite commandos, participated in the two-week prestigious exercises, said NSG in a press release.

The exercises honed counter-terrorist, bomb disposal, and K9 teams' skills throughdemonstrations, displays, and case studies, emphasizing joint operations in challengingscenarios to improve the coordination and synergy between NSG and State Level Forces.

This annual exercise aligns with the Ministry of Home Affairs' directives of 'Duty to Share' expertise by NSG in its niche competencies, said the NSG.

Teams were trained in tactical urban and rural settings, and conducted live interventions in various scenarios, including buses, metros, trains, and aircraft, IED search and diffusion and Render Safe Procedures.

The closing ceremony was graced by DG NSG Brighu Srinivasan, who commended the teams' professionalism and reaffirmed the commitment of NSG to enhance the nation's security apparatus and strengthen the synergy, in a continued effort to build the capacity of the first responders of the States and final responder, the NSG. (ANI)

