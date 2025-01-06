Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a massive protest in Bhubaneswar on Monday, led by party president Naveen Patnaik, against the BJP government in Odisha over rising prices of essential commodities.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders and workers arrived at Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra Sasmit Patra, criticized the BJP government, saying it had "completely failed" the people of Odisha, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had "no clue" how to run a government.

"Today, Odisha is plagued by extremely high price rises and high inflation is happening and affecting the people of Odisha. Raising the demand of the people of Odisha, BJD is organising a massive protest today in Bhubaneswar led by our party president Naveen Patnaik. The BJP government in Odisha has completely failed the people of the state. The price rise of commodities is at an all-time high. From potatoes to onions, rice to sugar, every specific commodity and vegetable in Odisha today is soaring sky-high. This is a fight not only of the BJD. This is a fight of 4.5 crore people of Odisha. CM Mohan Charan Majhi has no clue how to run a government. His entire ministry and cabinet is extremely incompetent..." Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers gathered at Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar to protest against the BJP Government, citing inflation and the rising prices of essential commodities in Odisha." he said.

BJD leader, Pratap Jena slammed the BJP for inefficiency in managing price hikes on all commodities. He added that the situation is a far cry from the stable prices maintained during Naveen Patnaik's 26-year tenure as Chief Minister. Jena urged the government to take immediate action to control the price hike, warning of a massive movement if the issue is not addressed.

"The price hike issue in Odisha has reached alarming levels, with residents facing skyrocketing costs of essential commodities like vegetables, pulses, and oil. This is a far cry from the stable prices maintained during Naveen Patnaik's 26-year tenure as Chief Minister. The current situation has led to a huge burden on the people, who are struggling to cope with the increased costs of living. The price hike has affected not just food items but also petrol and diesel, adding to the woes of the common man. The party has urged the government to take immediate action to control the price hike, warning of a massive movement if the issue is not addressed." he said.

Calling for the protests the BJD claimed that poverty is now a headache for the people of the state, and public protests will be strong. (ANI)

