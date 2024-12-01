Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 (PTI) The Odisha government hiked the allocation for midday meals to school students, an official said on Sunday.

State Nodal Officer for PM-Poshan Raghuram R Iyer informed the decision of the government to the district collectors on Saturday.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: 3 Die in Rain-Related Incidents in Chennai As Cyclonic Storm Crosses Puducherry Coasts (Watch Video).

The material cost for primary school students (classes 1 to 5) was increased from Rs 5.90 to Rs 7.64 per meal per student. The cost for upper primary school students (classes 6 to 8) was hiked to Rs 10.94 from Rs 8.82 per meal per student.

The revised cost will come into effect on December 1, he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: Cyclonic Storm Remains Stationary Near Puducherry, To Weaken in Next 3 Hours, Says IMD.

The last revision of the meal cost was carried out in October 2022.

Under the scheme, cooked meals are provided to 44.5 lakh students in more than 51,500 primary and upper primary schools in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)