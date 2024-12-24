Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (PTI) The Odisha Government on Tuesday appointed IAS officer R Santhanagopalan as the Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.

Santhanagopalan, a 2001-batch officer, is presently working as the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha and Ex-officio Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Home (Elections) Department.

He will remain in additional charge of Secretary, SSEPD Department, an official notification said.

The additional appointment of Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra as Principal Secretary of SSEPD Department will stand terminated from the date Santhanagopalan takes over, it said.

Mishra was given the additional charge in place of Bishnupada Sethi, who has been summoned by the CBI in a bribery case.

