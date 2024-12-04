India News | Off-duty Army Jawan Shot at by Terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) An off-duty Army jawan was injured after being shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Delhair Mushtaq, a resident of Aripal area in Tral, sustained two bullet injuries on the legs. The incident occurred near his house at Sofigund, they said.

Mushtaq was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The soldier was on leave and had come home to spend time with his family. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, the officials said.

