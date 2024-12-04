India News | Off-duty Army Jawan Shot at by Terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. An off-duty Army jawan was injured after being shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 08:30 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Off-duty Army Jawan Shot at by Terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) An off-duty Army jawan was injured after being shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Delhair Mushtaq, a resident of Aripal area in Tral, sustained two bullet injuries on the legs. The incident occurred near his house at Sofigund, they said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

Mushtaq was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The soldier was on leave and had come home to spend time with his family. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, the officials said.

Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Festivals
    Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25 Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up About Her Fight With Sister Namrata Shirodkar; Vivian Dsena Tells Anurag Kashyap He’s Been ‘Misjudged’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up About Her Fight With Sister Namrata Shirodkar; Vivian Dsena Tells Anurag Kashyap He’s Been ‘Misjudged’
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Off-duty Army Jawan Shot at by Terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. An off-duty Army jawan was injured after being shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 08:30 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Off-duty Army Jawan Shot at by Terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

    Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) An off-duty Army jawan was injured after being shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

    Delhair Mushtaq, a resident of Aripal area in Tral, sustained two bullet injuries on the legs. The incident occurred near his house at Sofigund, they said.

    Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

    Mushtaq was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

    The soldier was on leave and had come home to spend time with his family. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, the officials said.

    Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) An off-duty Army jawan was injured after being shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

    Delhair Mushtaq, a resident of Aripal area in Tral, sustained two bullet injuries on the legs. The incident occurred near his house at Sofigund, they said.

    Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

    Mushtaq was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

    The soldier was on leave and had come home to spend time with his family. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, the officials said.

    Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake in Hyderabad
    50K+ searches
    England Women vs South Africa Women
    50K+ searches
    Navy Day
    50K+ searches
    Spotify Wrapped 2024
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah

    Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Maharashtra Government Declares December 6 As Local Holiday on Occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary, Schools and Offices To Be Closed

  • Jammu and Kashmir: Territorial Army Soldier Shot at and Injured by Terrorists Outside His Residence in Tral; Search Operation Underway (See Pic)

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake in Hyderabad
    50K+ searches
    England Women vs South Africa Women
    50K+ searches
    Navy Day
    50K+ searches
    Spotify Wrapped 2024
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel