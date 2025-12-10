Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired the 52nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board (J-K HB) at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

Detailed deliberations were held on key policy and administrative matters, according to an official statement.

Also Read | New US Visa Rule: US Expands Online Presence Checks for H-1B and H-4 Visa Applicants.

"Chief Minister chaired the Board meeting of the J&K Housing Board and took stock of the overall functioning of the Board. He directed officers to ensure time-bound implementation of decisions, maintain strict financial discipline, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and remain focused on citizen-centric & outcome-oriented governance," read a post by the CM's office on X.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department Mandeep Kaur, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Director General Codes and Director General Budget, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board while as other senior officers posted outside Jammu participated through video conference.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Talks With Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance on Terror.

The Board reviewed the minutes of the 51st meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 28, 2024 and action taken on the decisions.

During the meeting, the Board considered several agenda points, including proposals for the development of a Mass Housing Colony at Birpur in Tehsil Bari Brahmana, District Samba, and the construction of housing facilities on 41 Kanal 05 Marlas of land at Bhalwal, Jammu.

The Board also held detailed discussions on the implementation of the J&K Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, 2022, through the J-K Housing Board, engaging legal counsel for court cases and filing of appeals before the High Court in various matters, and budgetary proposals for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, as stated by the CM's office.

Chairing the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the timely execution of housing projects, transparency in decision-making and strict monitoring of timelines. He directed that certain agenda items be reconsidered and revised to ensure greater financial prudence, technical soundness and long-term public benefit before being taken up for final decision.

He further directed the Housing Board to fast-track project implementation, adopt modern project management practices and ensure that affordable, safe and quality housing is delivered to the people, particularly to middle and lower income groups, emphasising that projects to provide affordable housing for all sections of the society are the essential purpose for which J-K Housing Board has been established.

The Chief Minister also stressed rationalisation of institutional structures, strengthening of financial discipline and enhanced coordination among departments to make the Housing Board more efficient and citizen-centric. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)