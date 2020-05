India News | One More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 29 (PTI) A person who recently returned to Meghalaya from Haryana has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of active cases in the state to eight, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

All information about the patient, including his age and gender, have been withheld to protect privacy, a health department official said.

"Another person who had travelled from Haryana has turned out positive. Person is in Tura and under quarantine. Total cases : 21, Recovered : 12, deceased :1, active cases : 8, Sangma tweeted on Thursday night.

Meghalaya has reported 21 COVID-19 cases so far. One person succumbed to the disease, while 12 others have recovered.

