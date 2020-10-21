Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked farmers in the rain-hit districts of Maharashtra not to lose hope and said the opposition will pressurise the state government to provide sufficient compensation for crop damage.

Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: ‘Don’t Vote For Us If You Don’t Want to, But Don’t Create Nuisance’, Nitish Kumar Tells People Raising Slogans at His Rally; Watch Video.

The leader of opposition, who is touring the rain- affected regions, met farmers in Hingoli on Wednesday.

"I appeal to farmers to not give up hope after the loss of their crops. We will pressurise the state government and ensure that you get sufficient compensation," Fadnavis said.

Also Read | Sangeetha, Transgender Activist And Owner of Covai Trans-Kitchen, Found Murdered in Her Apartment in Coimbatore.

Maharashtra ministers have time to criticise others but none of them have found time to address the issues faced by farmers, he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)