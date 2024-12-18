Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) Opposition members staged a protest for the third consecutive day at the Vidhan Bhawan steps here on Wednesday, accusing the government of apathy towards farmers and not providing them adequate price for crop production.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature began on Monday in Nagpur.

Also Read | New Year 2025 'Gift' for Maharashtra: MSRTC To Induct 1,300 New Buses for Passengers, Announces State Minister Bharat Gogawale.

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, his Shiv Sena (UBT) colleagues Sunil Prabhu and Bhaskar Jadhav, Congress leaders Nana Patole Nitin Raut, Bhai Jagtap and other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators staged a demonstration at the Vidhan Bhawan steps.

They raised slogans claiming the government was not addressing the problems of farmers, and not paying adequate price to the cultivators for soyabean and cotton crops.

Also Read | Kathua Fire: Former Deputy SP, 5 Others Suffocate to Death As Blaze Erupts Inside House in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Speaking to reporters, Sena (UBT) leader Danve demanded that paddy farmers be paid a bonus.

He claimed the cotton and soyabean farmers were not getting adequate price for their produce.

Over the last two days, the MVA members targeted the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state over various issues, including the problems of farmers, violence in Parbhani last week and murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)