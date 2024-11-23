Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) With the party winning just one seat out of the 16 it contested in Maharashtra, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked his party workers not to lose heart but to work with renewed determination.

He congratulated party candidate Mufti Ismail for winning from Malegaon.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections Result 2024: Ruling Parties Hold Sway in States; BJP Gains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan; TMC Reigns in West Bengal.

"I am thankful to the people of Maharashtra who voted for us in large numbers. To our candidates, party workers and supporters, I urge you all to not lose heart and work with renewed resolve," he said on social media platform X.

The election results show that people are looking for a "genuine political alternative" and the AIMIM has established itself in Maharashtra's politics, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP Emerges Single Largest Party With 132 Seats.

Imtiaz Jaleel led the party in a tough battle and his own seat (Aurangabad East) was not easy, Owaisi said, expressing confidence that the former MP would bounce back.

The other candidates, including Farooq Shah, have also put up a formidable fight and their efforts would pay off in future, he hoped.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)