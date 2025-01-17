Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court has found Greeshma, the prime accused in the Parassala Sharon murder case, guilty and her sentence will be announced on Saturday.

Greeshma's uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, has also been convicted, while her mother, Sindhu, has been acquitted. The verdict was delivered by Judge AM Basheer after three days of intense arguments.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 2 Bikers Killed, One Injured in Collision With Vehicle Amid Dense Fog in Jalaun.

Special Public Prosecutor VS Vineeth Kumar argued that Greeshma was guilty of murder, and both Nirmalakumaran Nair and Sindhu were involved in destroying evidence. While Sindhu was cleared of charges, the court upheld the prosecution's case against Greeshma and her uncle.

The case dates back to October 14, 2022, when Greeshma allegedly poisoned her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, by mixing poison in herbal medicine at her residence. Sharon passed away 11 days later while being treated in ICU of a medical college.

Also Read | BJP Manifesto for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: JP Nadda Releases First Part of Sankalp Patra; Promises INR 2500 for Women, Pension for Elderly, LPG at INR 500.

Sharon and Greeshma had been in a long-term relationship. However, Greeshma, planning to marry another person, sought to end her relationship with Sharon. When Sharon refused to break up, it reportedly led to the murder.

Sharon's dying declaration to the magistrate, in which he revealed he had consumed the herbal medicine given by Greeshma without suspecting any harm, was a crucial turning point in the investigation. Forensic evidence also played a pivotal role in establishing the crime.

The police filed the charge sheet on January 25, 2023, following a meticulous investigation led by a special team under then-Superintendent of Police Shilpa. The trial, which began on October 15 last year, concluded on January 3 this year. Over 95 witnesses were examined in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)