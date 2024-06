Jabalpur, June 27: A part of a fabric canopy on the premises of the Dumna airport near here collapsed on Thursday due to accumulation of water amid heavy rains and crushed a car parked below, officials said. No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 11.30 am, they said. “The fabric canopy was put up to beautify the ‘drop and go' area. Water accumulated over it due to rain. It ripped under the weight of the water and the water fell with great force on a car parked there,” airport director Rajeev Ratna Pandey told PTI. Alliance Air's Aircraft From Delhi Carrying 55 Passengers Overshoots Runway at Jabalpur Airport, DGCA Begins Probe

The project officer has been directed to carry out a probe and strict orders have been issued to ensure that such an incident doesn't recur, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the Rs 450-crore new terminal building of the Dumna airport on March 10. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Launches ‘PM Shri Tourism Air Services’ To Enhance Connectivity for Tourist Destinations (Watch Video)

Jabalpur Airport Accident Video

Madhya Pradesh | A car was damaged after a fabric canopy installed at the airport fell due to rainwater water accumulation on it. An inquiry has been ordered to find the cause of the collapse of the fabric canopy: Jabalpur Airport Director pic.twitter.com/etUHObdUNl — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 27, 2024

Sources said an Income Tax official had travelled in the car to the airport. The driver had gone inside to see off the official when a part of the canopy fell on the vehicle, smashing it, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)