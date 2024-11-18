New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): People in Delhi were seen going about their regular chores, including taking morning walks on the Kartavya Path despite the pollution in the national capital worsening with air quality index (AQI) reading hitting 484, which is in the 'severe plus' category.

As perAn AQI of 450 and above is categorised as 'severe plus'. All the stations for SAFAR-India recorded AQIs of at least 450.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index hit 484 today at 8 am taking the pollution to 'severe plus' levels. On Sunday the AQI had by 6pm touched the 'severe plus' category going past 450.

A local resident said, "Morning walks feels good but now the air is polluted. So, we are wearing a mask...There is a burning sensation in the eyes and slight difficulty in breathing."

Several people complained of difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes.

Shekhar, another local said, "AQI in Delhi is touching almost 500 right now...I come here for a morning walk and feel a little burning in my eyes and my throat feels scratchy...If I felt this as a young man, what would be the condition of the senior citizens..."

Passengers who arrived at New Delhi Railway Station said they had to battle dense smog and deteriorating air quality.

Actions under stage-lV ('Severe+' Air Quality) of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have come into effect from today in Delhi-NCR. Measures under Stage IV of GRAP include stopping the entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services) and banning construction and demolition activities.

A commuter said, "I have been living in Delhi for 6 years now...I urge the Government to take proper measures, everyone's condition is bad...Environmental action needs to be taken very soon."

Another passenger coming to Delhi said, "We have to face a lot of issues here...The air is polluted and breathing is difficult...I live in a village in Amroha district of UP, the air is very pure there..."

A toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as residents complained of difficulty in breathing and irritation in the eyes.

A local resident said, "I have been living here for 20 years...This (air pollution) causes burning in the eyes, breathing difficulties, cough and cold. Pollution is very high here. Water is polluted too... We are habituated now. But someone new won't be able to stay here, they would fall ill immediately."

Movement of trains continued amid smog in Delhi.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a notice, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

In Agra, a thick layer of haze engulfed the Taj Mahal amid the rise in air pollution levels. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) air quality in Agra remains in the 'Poor' category.

A layer of smog envelops Ghaziabad as air quality remains in the 'Severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Sunday that physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from classes 10 and 12. The announcement came shortly after the implementation of GRAP-4 in Delhi-NCR from Monday.

In a post on X, CM Atishi wrote, "With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders". (ANI)

